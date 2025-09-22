Tom Holland rushed to hospital after dangerous stunt while filming new Spider-Man film

Tom Holland was rushed to after dangerous stunt left him with a concussion while filming the new Spider-Man film.

According to The Sun, the actor cracked his head and was treated at hospital for a concussion.

A woman, believed to be a stunt double for the film was also transported to the hospital.

The £150 million filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day may be put on hold for weeks after being suspended on Friday at Leavesden Studios in Watford, Herts.

At a charity dinner in Mayfair, Dominic, the comedian father of the British actor, stated that his son would be away from filmmaking “for a while.”

Tom, 29, was also present and even posed for photos with Zendaya, 28, his co-star and fiancée.

However, he left earlier after reportedly feeling ill due to his injury.

The new film, the actors fourth standalone Spider-Man, is due to be released next July.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford.”

“An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care.”

The filming comes shortly after it was revealed James Bond bosses have reportedly narrowed their shortlist down to just three actors – including Tom Holland, following months of speculation.

As rumours continue circulating about who will replace Daniel Craig, Variety have reported that Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi, Spider-Man’s Tom Holland and Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson are the three frontrunners.

Inside sources reportedly told the publication that the studio and producers are interested in casting a British actor under the age of 30, however, Jacob, who is Australian, is still in the running despite this.