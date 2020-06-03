Tom Cruise ‘plans to build a Covid-free village’ in the UK – so he can resume filming new movie

The actor is keen to get back to work

Tom Cruise is reportedly planning on building a ‘Covid-free village’ at an abandoned RAF site in Oxfordshire – so he can resume filming Mission: Impossible 7.

According to The Sun, the cast will stay in VIP Winnebago trailers in a makeshift village, so they can safely film the movie amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The film’s release has already been delayed from July 2021 to November 2021, so the cast and crew are eager to get back up and running as soon as possible.

A source said: “The film has already been heavily delayed and there’s no sign of things going totally back to normal any time soon, so this is a way to try to get things up and moving again quickly and safely.”

“It’s also tough to get hotel rooms at the moment as most of them are shut for the foreseeable future, so it was this or delay things for even longer, it will mean some of the world’s biggest stars all living together in a posh campsite while working alongside the rest of the team.”

“It’s pricey but Tom always does things bigger and better than anyone, and there’s a hell of a lot riding on this film, the Mission: Impossible movies are all massive box office successes and the studio is right behind getting this back on track,” the insider added.

The news comes after assistant director Tommy Gormley said they hope to resume filming in September.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Tommy said: “We hope to start shooting again in September.”

“We were days from shooting in Venice – we were right at the epicentre when it all kicked off – so we had to shut down in Venice where we were four or five days from shooting.”

“We hope to visit all the countries we planned to and look to do a big chunk of it back in the UK on the backlot and in the studio, so September through to end April/May is our targets. We are convinced we can do this.”

“We have to do it safely and protect our colleagues, but it is definitely possible and we’re working flat out to make it happen,” he added.

The Mission: Impossible 7 cast includes Tom, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin, Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.