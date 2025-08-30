This is why Twilight fans are convinced there is a new film on the way

Fans of the Twilight franchise are convinced there is a new film in the works.

The speculation comes following Lionsgate, the studio behind the film adaptation, posting a graphic featuring images of the three main characters accompanied by the text, ‘Forever Begins Again,’ captioned: “Tommorrow.”

The post ignited an online frenzy with fans taking to various online platforms to decode the communication.

Theories ranged from a film adaptation of another one of the Twlight author’s books to a spin off.

#Twilight and #ForeverBeginsAgain started trending within hours, proving the widespread interest in and popularity of the saga.

The rumours were quickly put to bed though, as the entertainment company swiftly following up a second post confirming the tease was with regards to all five films of the popular franchise being re-released in US theaters this Autumn.

The event has been planned to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the publish date of the Stephanie Meyer book the vampire films are based on.

The movie marathon will take place between October 28th to November 2nd.

Wednesday October 29th: Twilight

Thursday October 30th: New Moon

Friday October 31st: Eclipse

Saturday November 1st: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

Sunday November 2nd: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

That’s not all, the publisher of the books, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, will release some new editions of the bestselling novel consisting of a collector’s edition hardcover, a new paperback and a hardcover box set.

The official Twilight Saga YouTube channel has also been revived to offer exclusive content, behind-the-scenes videos and nostalgic extras.

The author is set to be the guest of honour at the Forever Twilight in Forks festival in Washington. It’s said to consist of film screenings, fan panels, themed parties and tours of the real-life locations that inspired the fictional books — including the beaches, forests, and moody backdrops of Forks.

There is also a musical take on the hit series, Twilight in Concert, which will see screenings of the movies accompanied by a live orchestra, in the works along with a whole new range of merchandise.

The films and indeed the books themselves were massively popular, in particularly amoungst teens, when they were initially released between 2008 and 2012.

They follow the love triangle between awkward teen Bella Thorn, played by Kristen Steward, vampire Edward Cullen, portrayed by Batman star Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner’s character, werewolf Jacob Black.

Given the news, we can expect the age old are you Team Edward or Team Jacob debate to rear its ugly head once again.

Whether the films will be shown in Irish and UK cinemas has not yet been confirmed.