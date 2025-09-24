This is what REALLY happened to Tom Holland on the set of the new Spider-Man

Filming on the new Spider-Man movie has been paused after Tom Holland suffered a concussion during an on-set accident.

Sources close to the upcoming instalment revealed that production is on hold for two weeks to give Tom time to recover from the injury.

However, a source told The Sun, “The accident wasn’t as bad as people think.”

“A line snapped on a pull ring, and he got a bump on his bonce.

“Filming was supposed to start again in London on Thursday, but for now, the production team have been told to stand down for two weeks.

“Tom has been taking it easy as he had a suspected concussion, and no one wants him to rush back to the set. Everything has been going great guns, so this is just a minor setback.”

“They also confirmed that the filming delay won’t impact the movie’s release date, scheduled for July 31 next year. They just want Tom back to feeling his best.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day kicked off production in Glasgow, before moving to London.

For the movie, Glasgow was converted to resemble New York, while additional filming took place at Pinewood Studios in London.

Following this interruption, Tom and his fiancée and co-star Zendaya are expected to resume production in London early next month.

News reports earlier this week stated that production had stopped temporarily after the 29-year-old was rushed to the hospital after a dangerous stunt.

A woman, believed to be a stunt double in the film, was also transported to the hospital.

On Saturday night, his father, Dominic, who was attending a charity event in Mayfair, London, confirmed the incident had occurred.

He added that his son would be away from filming “for a while”.

Despite the setback, Tom put his health concerns aside to support his siblings at the 3rd Annual Brothers Trust Posh Pub Quiz.

He and Zendaya were spotted with other attendees at the black-tie event, with photos shared on Sunday night.

The highly anticipated film is scheduled for release on July 31 next year, continuing the story of the web-slinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.