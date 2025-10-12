THIS is the Netflix film everyone is talking about

The Woman in Cabin 10 is a 2025 psychological thriller film directed by Simon Stone that has the internet on the edge of their seat.

Based on the novel of the same name, it stars Keira Knightley as Laura “Lo” Blacklock, an investigative journalist who boards a luxury superyacht for a cruise assignment, only to witness a woman thrown overboard, an event that no one else claims happened.

The supporting cast includes Guy Pearce (as Richard Bullmer), Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaya Scodelario, Hannah Waddingham, among others.

The story unfolds entirely within the claustrophobic confines of an ultra-exclusive yacht, a setting that heightens the sense of paranoia and isolation.

The film plays with perception, memory, and truth, which are classic ingredients of a psychological thriller, while giving the genre a glossy, modern sheen.

Since its debut, The Woman in Cabin 10 has sparked widespread conversation not just for its mystery, but for its atmosphere.

Viewers have praised its striking visuals, suspenseful pacing, and the way it toys with trust and perception.

If you’re a fan of slow-burn mysteries like Gone Girl, The Girl on the Train, or The Talented Mr. Ripley, this one’s for you.

It’s stylish, tense, and filled with the kind of psychological unease that lingers after the credits roll.

See what viewers are saying below:

Just finished watching “The woman in cabin 10” what a thriller!!! From the start to the finish 👌🔥. Lemme not spoil it for you lads! 9/10 👌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌 pic.twitter.com/yjE3eh6t2x — Entertainment (@TvblogbyMLU) October 10, 2025

The woman in cabin 10 @netflix wants to give me high blood pressure 😭 — Dr. Ifechidere Sophia Obani (Nwanyi Mbaise) (@AdaObani) October 12, 2025

I just watched this movie called “The Woman In Cabin 10”… not bad for a Netflix movie 🤞🏼 — Wiz Beezy (@Wizba) October 12, 2025

The Woman in Cabin 10 was good. — Virgin Hairy (@WEARwolfBRYS) October 12, 2025

The woman in cabin 10 is a good nextflix watch if your into suspense films ‼️🎬🎥 — Foxy (@Foxy8News) October 12, 2025

The Woman In Cabin 10 on Netflix 🤌🏾❤️ actually enjoyed most shows I watched this weekend. — Aus’T 🤌🏽 (@_ts_ngubeni) October 12, 2025