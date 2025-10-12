Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

THIS is the Netflix film everyone is talking about

Netflix
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

The Woman in Cabin 10 is a 2025 psychological thriller film directed by Simon Stone that has the internet on the edge of their seat.

Based on the novel of the same name, it stars Keira Knightley as Laura “Lo” Blacklock, an investigative journalist who boards a luxury superyacht for a cruise assignment, only to witness a woman thrown overboard, an event that no one else claims happened.

The supporting cast includes Guy Pearce (as Richard Bullmer), Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaya Scodelario, Hannah Waddingham, among others.

The Woman in Cabin 10. (L-R) Keira Knightley as Lo and Guy Pearce as Bullmer in The Woman in Cabin 10. Cr. Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix © 2025

The story unfolds entirely within the claustrophobic confines of an ultra-exclusive yacht, a setting that heightens the sense of paranoia and isolation.

The film plays with perception, memory, and truth, which are classic ingredients of a psychological thriller, while giving the genre a glossy, modern sheen.

Since its debut, The Woman in Cabin 10 has sparked widespread conversation not just for its mystery, but for its atmosphere.

Viewers have praised its striking visuals, suspenseful pacing, and the way it toys with trust and perception.

The Woman in Cabin 10. (L-R) Kaya Scodelario as Grace and Keira Knightley as Lo in The Woman in Cabin 10. Cr. Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix © 2025

If you’re a fan of slow-burn mysteries like Gone Girl, The Girl on the Train, or The Talented Mr. Ripley, this one’s for you.

It’s stylish, tense, and filled with the kind of psychological unease that lingers after the credits roll.

See what viewers are saying below:

Ad
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL