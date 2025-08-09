This is the movie everyone is LOVING on Netflix right now

There is one movie on Netflix right now that everyone is LOVING and can’t stop talking about – and that’s My Oxford Year.

Dark academia meets romance as we follow Anna De La Vega (Sofia Carson) as studies abroad at Oxford University.

It’s there that she forms a special bond with her tutor, Jamie Davenport, played by Corey Mylchreest who is best known for for portraying King George III in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte.

Anna is an ambitious and intelligent American student studying Victorian poetry for a year at Oxford, one of the most prestigious universities in the world.

On her first day she gets splashed by a man driving past in his car, and later finds out that he will be teaching one of her classes.

The two mock each other initially, but spend a fun night together which involves Anna’s first time in an English pub.

However, Jamie seemingly rejects her at the end of the night which leads to Anna deciding to make him jealous by dancing with another man…

My Oxford Year is a romantic comedy-drama directed by Iain Morris and written by Allison Burnett and Melissa Osborne.

It’s inspired by the novel of the same name by Julia Whelan, which was adapted from Allison’s original screenplay.