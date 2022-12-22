This is how you can watch The Banshees of Inisherin at home this Christmas

The Banshees of Inisherin is now available to stream on Disney+.

The critically-acclaimed film, which was released in cinemas in October, was directed by Martin McDonagh – and has already been tipped for Oscar glory.

The movie has received rave reviews since it premiered at the Venice Film Festival and had the longest standing ovation of any film at the event, as the audience was on their feet for 15 minutes.

Colin Farrell stars alongside Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin, 14 years after they appeared in Martin McDonagh’s debut feature film In Bruges in 2008.

The movie earned them both nominations for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes in 2009, which Colin ended up winning.

The Banshees of Inisherin is set on a fictional Irish island in 1923.

Colin and Brendan play two lifelong friends, Padraic and Colm, who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship.

With the support of his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon), who along with the local policeman’s son Dominic (Barry Keoghan) has her own qualms within the small island community, a confused and devastated Padraic attempts to reignite their relationship.

But when Colm delivers a shocking ultimatum, events start to escalate.

The movie was filmed on the Irish island of Inis Mór last July, which Goss.ie exclusively revealed last summer.