The ultimate list of Halloween movies to watch – according to TikTok

Nearly 40% of Gen Z prefer searching for things on TikTok and Instagram over traditional search engines such as Google.

This means that more people than ever are using TikTok for discovery—especially when it comes to the media they consume.

Inspired by this, influencer marketing agency Ubiquitous decided to dig through the data to discover the ultimate list of the top 250 Halloween movies that everyone needs to watch.

Ubiquitous took into account data from IMDB ratings, Rotten Tomatoes scores, Letterboxd rankings, box office gross, and TikTok hashtag views to compile the list.

With everything from kid-friendly classics such as Hocus Pocus to the most disturbing of horrors like Rosemary’s Baby, this means you officially have a “data-backed” excuse to cuddle up on the couch with all the Halloween candy you can find.

Topping the overall list was Get Out with a score of 220.75, followed closely by IT at 207.96 and Coraline at 207.16.

Also in the top five was cult-classic Beetlejuice at 200.36 points and one of TikTok’s favorite horror movies, American Psycho.

Meanwhile, at the top of the TikTok-only list was Stephen King’s IT followed by Scream and Hellraiser, with Coraline and Friday the 13th also hitting the top five.

You can check out the full list of the best Halloween movies to watch, according to TikTok, here.