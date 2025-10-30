The woman behind Netflix’s latest true crime film Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers

The latest true-crime documentary from Netflix, Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers, shines a new light on the life and crimes of Aileen Wuornos, one of the most infamous female serial killers in U.S. history.

Directed by Emily Turner and produced in collaboration with BBC Studios Documentary Unit and NBC News Studios, the film premiered on October 30, 2025.

While many have heard the story at a surface level, the film promises to examine the life and crimes of Aileen Wuornos at a deeper level.

She became a woman whose name became synonymous with female serial killing, media sensationalism, and the blurred line between victimhood and violence.

Early Life And Childhood

Aileen Carol Wuornos was born on February 29, 1956, in Rochester, Michigan.

Her early years were marked by neglect, abuse, and abandonment, with her father being imprisoned for child sexual assault and later taking his own life.

Her mother left when Aileen was still a toddler, leaving her and her brother in the care of their grandparents.

The home environment was reportedly filled with alcoholism, violence and abuse at the hands of her grandfather and his friends, as well as an intimate relationship with her brother.

At 15, she gave birth to a son who was immediately placed for adoption, reportedly the product of assault by her grandfather’s friend.

Following her grandmother’s death in 1972, her grandfather reportedly kicked her out, and she turned to sex work to make a living.

Early Crimes And Marriage

Wuornos’s criminal record began to take shape in her late teens.

Her first arrest came in May 1974, when she was charged in Jefferson County, Colorado, with driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, and firing a .22-calibre pistol from a moving vehicle.

Over the next several years, she drifted across the country, hitchhiking, living in cheap motels, and supporting herself through sex work and occasional theft.

In 1976, at just 20 years old, she met and briefly married Lewis Gratz Fell, a 69-year-old wealthy yacht club president in Florida.

The marriage ended quickly after Aileen reportedly assaulted him with his own cane during a domestic dispute.

Fell obtained a restraining order, and the marriage was annulled within weeks.

After the split, she drifted through Florida and the Gulf Coast, committing small-time offences. Police reports from this period show an escalating pattern of robbery, forgery, and theft, each more desperate than the last.

Murders And Meeting Tyria Moore

The same year her marriage to Lewis Fell fell apart, her brother died from cancer, and she inherited $10,000 from his life insurance.

Following a turbulent few years of criminal activity, Aileen attempted to take her own life, but survived and, in the mid-eighties, met the “love of her life” Tyria Moore.

Between 1989 and 1990, Wuornos murdered seven men along highways in central Florida, all motorists between the ages of 40 and 65.

Her first known victim was Richard Mallory, an electronics shop owner with a prior conviction for sexual assault.

Over the next year, bodies of middle-aged men were found across the state, each shot multiple times with the same small-calibre handgun.

Wuornos, who had been working as a sex worker at the time, claimed the killings were acts of self-defence and that her victims had tried to assault or rape her.

Investigators, however, believed her motive was robbery, and the pattern of murders, theft, and flight led police to label her a cold-blooded serial killer.

Arrest And Confession

Each crime scene showed a similar pattern: victims were shot multiple times, usually at close range; personal items and vehicles were stolen; and Wuornos quickly moved to sell or pawn the stolen goods.

Investigators noted she frequently abandoned vehicles after accidents or sightings, leading to several eyewitness reports that helped trace her movements across Florida.

Law enforcement pieced the cases together through ballistics, pawn receipts, and fingerprints found in the victims’ vehicles, all of which eventually tied Wuornos directly to the murders.

The multi-county investigation eventually converged on Aileen Wuornos and her partner, Tyria Moore, after pawn shop records showed that Wuornos had sold several victims’ possessions using her own thumbprint for identification.

On January 9, 1991, police arrested Wuornos at the Last Resort Bar, a biker hangout in Port Orange, Florida. At the same time, detectives located Tyria Moore in Pennsylvania and persuaded her to cooperate in exchange for immunity.

Over the next three days, Moore spoke with Wuornos by phone, urging her to “do the right thing.” Believing Moore might be implicated if she stayed silent, Wuornos confessed to the murders on tape.

Trial And Execution

In her statements, she insisted that each killing was an act of self-defence, claiming the men had tried to assault, rape, or harm her during encounters that began as prostitution transactions.

However, police and prosecutors argued that the robberies and subsequent sales of victims’ property suggested premeditation and profit as her true motives.

Wuornos’s first trial, for the murder of Richard Mallory, began in January 1992, and prosecutors presented evidence of all seven murders under Florida’s “similar fact” rule, allowing jurors to hear about the other killings to establish a pattern.

On January 27, 1992, Wuornos was found guilty of first-degree murder, and a month later, she was sentenced to death.

In the following years, she entered guilty or no-contest pleas for five more murders, receiving additional death sentences.

Aileen Wuornos was executed by lethal injection on October 9, 2002, at Florida State Prison in Starke at the age of 46 years old.

Her final words were: “I’d just like to say I’m sailing with the rock, and I’ll be back, like Independence Day, with Jesus.”

The Media’s Obsession

Aileen Wuornos’s case became one of the most widely covered in modern American crime history.

She was portrayed alternately as a monster, a martyr, a feminist symbol, and a cautionary tale.

The 2003 film Monster, starring Charlize Theron, brought her story to Hollywood, earning Theron an Academy Award for Best Actress.

But Netflix’s Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers takes a more documentary-driven approach and blends unseen footage, trial archives, and interviews with journalists and investigators to examine who Wuornos really was beneath the myth.

What the Netflix Film Reveals

Directed by Emily Turner and produced by BBC Studios Documentary Unit and NBC News Studios, Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers includes never-before-seen interviews from death row.

In one, Wuornos declares: “The real Aileen Wuornos isn’t a serial killer. I was so lost I turned into one.”

The documentary doesn’t simply recount the murders; it questions how childhood trauma, gender, and poverty intersect to create the conditions for Wuornos’s crimes.

It also scrutinises the justice system, exploring whether society failed a woman who had already been failed repeatedly in her life.