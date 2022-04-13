The trailer for the sequel to Netflix’s steamy film 365 Days has finally been released

Netflix have finally released several images and a trailer for 365 Days: This Day, which is a sequel to 365 Days.

The eagerly anticipated movie will drop on Netflix on April 27th, and it will follow on from the first film which ended in a cliffhanger.

The first film was a huge success as it was in the daily Top 10 list on Netflix in over 90 countries around the world and it was the fourth most searched for film on Google globally in 2020.

The second film will follow Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) who is back with handsome mob boss Massimo (Michele Morrone) and erotic sparks fly between them.

The new chapter in Laura and Massimo’s relationship includes more steamy encounters along with bitter jealousy and dangerous betrayals as their new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any cost.

Lots of the the characters from the first film are returning such as Laura’s best friend and confidante, Olga (Magdalena Lamparska) and Don Massimo’s trusted lieutenant, Domenico (Otar Saralidze) – along with new additions like the handsome newcomer, Nacho (Simone Susinna).

Speaking about the upcoming movie, the author of the books in which the films are based on Blanka Lipinska said: “This is undoubtedly a story about a woman. How we can be naïve, blind, how much we love, how we learn from our mistakes and how we have an opportunity to correct them.”

“My hope is that the audience will understand and see Laura’s new independence and how her life is impacted by the decisions she makes.”

Anna-Maria also opened up about what fans can expect from the 365 Days: This Day, saying: “This Day offers a fresh look at Laura’s character, she’s matured and there’s definitely some surprises. This instalment goes much deeper and tells us more about the relationship between the lovers. She’s stronger in this sequel.”

While show heartthrob Michele said: “I’m beyond excited for fans to find out what is next for Laura and Massimo.”

Watch the trailer for 365 Days: This Day: