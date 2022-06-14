The cast of Lightyear react to the film’s UAE ban

The United Arab Emirates have banned Walt-Disney Pixar’s latest film Lightyear from cinema screenings, as it features characters in a same-sex relationship.

On Twitter, the Ministry of Youth and Culture’s media regulatory office explained that the film would not be licensed for screening in the country as it violated the nation’s media content standard.

Media Regulatory Office Executive Director Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi later told Reuters that the film was banned because of the inclusion of “homosexual” characters in multiple scenes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear (@pixarslightyear)

Speaking at the UK premiere of Lightyear in London, Chris Evans, who voices the title character, said: “It’s great that we’re a part of something that’s making steps forward in the social inclusion capacity, but it’s frustrating that there are still places that aren’t where they should be.”

Actor and filmmaker Taika Waititi agreed with his castmate’s statement, and said: “We’re hoping for a time when we don’t even have to have this conversation.”

“We can watch a movie, and we don’t even have to bat an eyelid, we don’t have to think ‘Oh wow, weird’, you know, it’s not weird, it’s normal and it should be normalised.”

“Whenever these small steps that studios are making – sometimes it may feel small but also, they are steps and it’s steps towards normalising humanity and love. I really feel sorry for countries who don’t want this film because of a tiny weird little thing like that,” he finished.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear (@pixarslightyear)

The film’s producer Galyn Susman also said they “haven’t heard from China” yet.

“I know that we’ve gotten request for things to cut – Disney isn’t going to modify the material, we’re not gonna cut out anything,” she revealed.

Lightyear, the spin-off series to The Toy Story franchise, will serve as a backstory for the fictional astronaut Buzz Lightyear.

A young buzz tries to find his way back home after being marooned on a hostile planet with his commander and crew, while also confronting a threat to the universe’s safety.

Lightyear will be released exclusively in cinemas on June 17, before being released on Disney+ at a later date.