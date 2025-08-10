The best movie sequels you need to watch in Hollywood’s nostalgia boom

Hollywood is deep in a sequel renaissance with beloved characters returning, decades-old stories being revisited, and audiences flocking to see if lightning can strike twice.

With the release of Freakier Friday and Happy Gilmore 2, it’s clear that the appetite for revisiting old favourites is stronger than ever.

But some sequels go beyond nostalgia, proving themselves worthy stand-alone films.

Here’s our list of the best sequels—both recent and classic—that have kept fans talking.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

The film that reignited Hollywood’s faith in legacy sequels. Tom Cruise’s return as Maverick blends exhilarating aerial stunts with a surprisingly heartfelt story about mentorship and redemption. It’s the rare sequel that outshines the original in some ways.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)



Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up to Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic is a slow-burn masterpiece—visually stunning, thematically rich, and respectful to its source material while expanding the world in fascinating ways. Proof that a sequel can be both artful and ambitious.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Part sequel, part multiverse mashup, and part love letter to two decades of Spider-Man films. The fan-service moments land hard, but it’s the emotional arcs that keep this from being just a nostalgia gimmick.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Christopher Nolan’s second Batman instalment is not just one of the best sequels—it’s one of the greatest superhero movies ever made. Heath Ledger’s Joker remains an iconic performance in film history.

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022)

The thrilling conclusion to the Jurassic World trilogy that brought together original cast members with the new generation, offering high-stakes dino-action and nostalgic callbacks.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

A fun and underrated sequel to the cult hit Zombieland (2009), bringing back the original cast with fresh jokes and zombie mayhem.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)



Though more of a reboot/sequel hybrid, this film reinvigorated the Mad Max franchise with jaw-dropping action and stunning visuals.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Often hailed as one of the best sequels ever, this James Cameron film raised the stakes with groundbreaking effects and a deeper emotional story.

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Time-travel hijinks continue with bold, imaginative storytelling and memorable moments that have cemented its cult status.

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Though divisive on release, it has since gained a cult following for its charm and continuation of the paranormal comedy.