Taylor Swift supports boyfriend Travis Kelce as he makes hilarious cameo in Happy Gilmore 2

Taylor Swift proudly supported her boyfriend, Travis Kelce after he made a hilarious cameo in Happy Gilmore 2.

The pop sensation shared her thoughts about Happy Gilmore 2, which stars the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Adam Sandler, on her Instagram Story on Friday, July 25, the day of its Netflix launch.

Gushing over her partner, she wrote: “Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie!”

She continued: “An absolute must watch, 13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible 🍯.”

The 35-year-old appears in a scene during the film that takes place in a country club restaurant the night before a major tournament, as a waiter alongside Oscar (Bad Bunny.)

In the scene, Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) appears with several real-life golf stars, including Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and Keegan Bradley.

In a subsequent scene, Travis’ character appears again, this time after Happy requests that Oscar, who is now his caddy, picture his “happy place.”

In the scene, Travis’s shirt is off, and he is bound to a pole, in revenge for firing Oscar earlier in the film.

After slathering him with honey, Oscar lets a bear eat him as Oscar observes, satisfied.

Following the release of the film, Travis shared a collection of snaps from set, where he can be seen posing with Adam Sandler and multiple cast members.

He captioned the post: “Man this life is crazy!! Still so surreal I got this opportunity. @adamsandler SANDMAN!! Thank you brotha, for the opportunity and for giving us all Happy Gilmore 2! Everybody go check it out right now! On @netflix 🔥🔥#happygilmore2“