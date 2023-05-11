Star-studded cast announced for new movie being filmed in Kerry

A star-studded cast has been announced for a new movie being filmed in Co. Kerry.

The new comedy film, titled West the Road, will see The Crown’s Imelda Staunton, Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney, Catastrophe’s Eileen Walsh and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham join forces.

The film will mark the feature directorial debut of Irish writer-director Ita Fitzgerald.

West the Road’s official synopsis says it tells “the hilarious and heartfelt story of a group of women brought together by the death of their childhood friend Margaret”.

“When they discover that Margaret was forced to give her daughter up for adoption at the age of 15, the group embark on a journey from the West of Ireland up the Wild Atlantic coastline – accompanied by a donkey called Thatcher – in search of the child so that Margaret’s mother, Bridie, can meet the grandchild she never knew she had.”

“What follows is a story about friendship, love and the unstoppable resolve of women as they rediscover the joy of living.”

Ita Fitzgerald said it’s “a dream come true to work with these amazing and talented women”.

Dublin-based company Cowtown Pictures is one of the producers on West the Road.

The film will be produced with support from Screen Ireland.