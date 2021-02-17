Regé-Jean Page lands leading role in upcoming Hollywood film

The actor rose to fame after starring in the Netflix drama Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page has landed the leading role in an upcoming Hollywood film.

The actor rose to fame after starring in the Netflix drama Bridgerton, playing Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings.

The 31-year-old will now star alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith in Paramount’s movie adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Dungeons & Dragons is a best-selling fantasy role-playing game, in which characters embark upon imaginary adventures with elves, orcs and hundreds of other creatures.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are set to direct the adaptation of the game.

Regé-Jean was recently nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series category at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for his role in Bridgerton.

The actor will also be hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend.