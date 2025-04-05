Pierce Brosnan reveals who he thinks ‘would be great’ for James Bond role

Pierce Brosnan has revealed who he thinks “would be great” for the next James Bond role.

As rumours continue circulating about who will replace Daniel Craig, former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has had his say.

Pierce has revealed he believes his The Greatest co-star, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, would be “great for the role.”

The pair shared the big screen in 2009, when they both appeared in the drama The Greatest, alongside Carey Mulligan and Susan Sarandon.

The actor recently praised Aaron for his work ethic, saying: “This young man came on set and took the space, filled the space with passion and energy.”

When asked what he thought of the rumours that Aaron will play James Bond, Pierce commented: “So yeah, I think if he wished it, wanted it and got it, he would be great.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

In March last year, Aaron Taylor-Johnson responded to the Bond rumours.

The actor has reportedly been “formally offered the opportunity” to play the iconic British spy.

In an interview with Rolling Stone UK magazine, the actor opened up about his thoughts on the role.

Aaron spoke to the outlet about his previous role in a Marvel movie and his future career: “I don’t necessarily want this to be my brand, doing one action movie after another. But I trained to the point where I was 200 pounds of muscle. I ate so much f**king food. I was so big.”

“I’m doing normal life; dentist appointments. Career doesn’t necessarily take a back seat, but it takes a different thought behind the choices that you make. But you also discover characters you’re drawn to because of that, you’re not just some 20-year-old anymore. You unlock some secret thing… I don’t want a jobbing career.”

“You realise it’s your job to protect the purest, most innocent thing that’s come into the world. And it’s your duty to be their role model,” he explained.

“You are going to be reflected in their choices later on in life, from who their partners are to how they carry themselves in the world.”

If Aaron accepts the opportunity he would be the seventh actor to take on the lead in the Bond franchise.

According to The Sun: “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.”

“As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”