People are raving about Netflix’s new film Luckiest Girl Alive

Luckiest Girl Alive joined Netflix on October 7, and it is currently the #1 trending film on the streaming giant.

The mystery/drama sees Mila Kunis star as Ani FaNelli – a sharp-tongued New Yorker appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon.

But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.

The movie is based on the 2015 New York Times Bestselling mystery novel written by Jessica Knoll, and features triggering themes such as sexual assault, abuse, gun violence.

Taking to Twitter to react to the film, one fan tweeted: “Luckiest Girl Alive is honestly a masterpiece and Mila Kunis’s message to women through her performance is not just powerful and important but an echo that i hope never dies so generations of women after us can still hear it. Brav f**king o.”

Another wrote: “This was such a powerful and important film and Mila did an incredible job wow. It had some painfully accurate moments exploring trauma & grief. The transitions between teen Ani and adult Ani were excellent. The ending was perfect. I loved it. Amazing film.”

A third penned: “luckiest girl alive on netflix was such a necessary, significant and powerful movie. so accurate on the trauma, ptsd and grief. a powerful and important message that i hope never goes unheard. true courage that i aspire to have one day.”

Check out more reactions to Luckiest Girl Alive below:

