Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson recreate THAT iconic romantic film scene after pair spark romance rumours

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson recreated the iconic boat scene from the Titanic after they sparked romance rumours.

The 58-year-old Baywatch legend and the 73-year-old Taken actor made an appearance at the UCI Luxe East Side Gallery on Thursday for the most recent promotional showing of The Naked Gun.

The 72-year-old Oscar-winning actor plays the son of Frank Drebin, originally portrayed by Leslie Nielsen, in the upcoming reboot of the classic comedy franchise.

Though it has been reported that they simply share a close friendship, there have been rumours recently that the two are dating.

Since Pamela posted a picture of the two having fun on a boat on Instagram, it is evident that they have chemistry.

Sharing a sweet clip to Instagram of the pair, Pamela acted as Rose from the Titanic, as Liam held her waist from behind, recreating the boat scene from the Titanic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Anderson (@pamelaanderson)

She captioned the post: “From London to Berlin… this tour has been full of smiles, laughter, and so much love… Thank you to everyone who came out to giggle with us (and watch on the big screen). NYC next! 🤍

@nakedgunmovie in theatres August 1st! ✨”

In the clip, the pair can be seen laughing and joking, as Liam made a face at the camera, worried Pamela might fall overboard.

The sweet display of affection comes shortly after Liam Neeson confessed he was “madly in love” with his Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson.

“First off, I’m madly in love with her,” the Irish actor told People magazine. “She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you.”

“She’s funny and so easy to work with, ” he added.

The two forged a close connection on set, and Pamela has since shared a series of lighthearted behind-the-scenes photos featuring Liam on her Instagram.

The actress, who recently earned praise for her performance in the 2024 drama The Last Showgirl, returned the compliment, calling Liam “the perfect gentleman”.

Pamela gushed that he “brought out the best” in her, and added: “We definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving.”

Despite their on-screen chemistry and mutual admiration, both stars dismissed any rumours of a romantic relationship.

The 72-year-old stated he’s “done with dating,” while Pamela described the Taken actor as “a friend forever.”

Liam has been publicly single since the tragic loss of his wife, actress Natasha Richardson, in 2009.

Natasha died at the age of 45 following a skiing accident in Quebec. After initially seeming uninjured, she developed complications and was later diagnosed with an epidural hematoma.

Liam, who married Richardson in 1994, was by her side when her life support was withdrawn.

The Naked Gun reboot is directed by The Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer and marks a return to comedy for Neeson, who has made humorous cameos in series such as Atlanta and Derry Girls.

The film is a reimagining of the original trilogy created by Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and David Zucker, known for its parody of crime dramas and slapstick humour.

The original films were major box office hits, grossing over $216 million globally. The reboot is set to hit cinemas on August 1st.