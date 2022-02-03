Netflix share first look at new film starring Hollywood heartthrobs Regé-Jean Page, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

Netflix have shared the first look at their upcoming film The Gray Man, which features a stellar cast.

Hollywood heartthrobs Regé-Jean Page, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans star in the spy thriller alongside Alfre Woodward, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick and Julia Butters.

Ryan will play an ex-CIA assassin named Court Gentry in the flick, who is pursued across the globe by his former fellow CIA operative, Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris.

Regé-Jean Page is gonna be in a movie with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans?!? https://t.co/d3fAZPwsJO pic.twitter.com/zl3egtb154 — Netflix (@netflix) March 3, 2021

The film is set to be the biggest-budget feature film in Netflix’s history.

Check out a sneak peek for the movie, alongside clips of other films coming to the streaming giant in the year ahead, below: