Netflix share first look at Lindsay Lohan in new Christmas rom-com

Lindsay Lohan is set to return to our screens in a brand new Christmas movie for Netflix.

After taking a break from acting, the 35-year-old will star alongside Chord Overstreet in a brand new rom-com, which is set for release next year.

The film started production in November, and is currently untitled.

She’s back! Here is your first look at Lindsay Lohan in her upcoming holiday rom-com, co-starring Chord Overstreet. pic.twitter.com/eycI907iBm — Netflix (@netflix) November 12, 2021

The official summary reads: “A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

The movie is also set to star George Young, Jack Wagner and Olivia Perez.

Lindsay shot to fame when she was just 11-years-old, thanks to her role in the 1998 film The Parent Trap.

However, she’s best known for playing Cady Heron in the 2004 cult classic film, Mean Girls.