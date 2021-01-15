Netflix announces A-list cast for Matilda adaptation – including Emma Thompson

We're so excited for this!

Netflix has announced a star-studded cast for its upcoming musical adaptation of Matilda.

The A-list cast is lead by Emma Thompson, who is set to play terrifying headteacher Miss Trunchbull.

James Bond actress Lashana Lynch has also been cast as Miss Honey, and newcomer Alisha Weir will play the film’s protagonist, Matilda.

💫 *Alisha Weir as Matilda*💫 💫 *Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull*💫 💫 *Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey*💫 That’s magic. That’s MATILDA. Director Matthew Warchus’ musical adaptation, coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/CcTbItI8TV — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 15, 2021

The upcoming film will be written by Dennis Kelly, who has adapted it from the Tony award-winning musical – based on Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel.

The film is being directed by Matthew Warchus, who helmed the musical’s original West End production.

In a statement, he said: “Matilda will be an imaginative and fresh retelling of the award-winning musical, Matilda, featuring talented young newcomers, alongside established stars.”

“I look forward to introducing this beloved and powerful story to a new generation of fans around the world.”

Matilda was previously adapted for the screen in a 1996 film, which starred Mara Wilson as the title character, and Danny DeVito as her father.