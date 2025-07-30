My Best Friend’s Wedding sequel in ‘early development’ with popular director to write the screenplay

The classic romcom, My Best Friend’s Wedding, is set to get a sequel, with sources saying the film is “in early development.”

According to Collider, Celine Song, who wrote popular films Past Lives and Materialists, starring Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson, and Chris Evans, has been tapped to write the screenplay.

The original, starring Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney and Cameron Diaz, was released in 1997 and has since become a cult classic.

The development comes shortly after Dermot Mulroney, who starred in the 1997 original, teased that “there is talk of a sequel” to the New York Post.

While promoting his new Netflix series The Hunting Wives, the actor was asked about a potential sequel.

Acting coy, Dermot simply said: “I know nothing about it. Last I heard, quote, lawyers were talking, unquote.”

In the original My Best Friend’s Wedding, Julia Roberts played a food critic who learns that Dermot Mulroney, a longtime friend, is getting married.

If neither of them married by the ripe old age of 28, they had promised to marry each other.

Realising she is in love with her long-time friend, Julia’s character plans to sabotage her friend’s wedding to Cameron Diaz’s character.

When the film was first released in 1997, it was a box office success, earning $127 million in North America and placing ninth in terms of domestic box office receipts for the year.

It has remained one of the more popular films during Julia Roberts’ romantic comedy run through the 1990s and received three Golden Globe nominations: for Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for Julia, and Supporting Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for Rupert Everett.