The film is in early development

Margot Robbie to star in female-led Pirates of the Caribbean movie

The new Disney film will be separate from the already announced franchise reboot, which is being developed by Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Christina Hodson will write the new female-fronted version of Pirates.

Christina previously worked with Margot on DC’s Bird of Prey, which was released last year.

While plot details for the new movie have not yet been revealed, it’s set to be an entirely separate original story with new characters under the Pirates moniker.