Margot Robbie reveals THIS actress was first choice to play Barbie in upcoming film

Margot Robbie has revealed she wasn’t first choice to play Barbie in the upcoming live-action film.

The Australian actress explained that Gal Gadot was considered to take on the role of the iconic doll.

The 32-year-old, who is also a producer of the film, said that she and Greta Gerwig had been looking for someone with “Barbie energy” – and decided Gal had it.

Speaking in a new interview with Vogue, Margot said: “Gal Gadot is Barbie energy”.

“Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork.”

However, the Wonder Woman actress couldn’t commit to the role, so Margot took it upon herself.

Margot stars as the iconic doll while Ryan Gosling will play her love interest Ken in the film – which hits cinemas on July 21.

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan will also star in the highly-anticipated flick, playing a diplomat Barbie.

The stellar cast also includes Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, Ariana Greenblatt, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Rhea Pearlman, and Will Ferrell.

The satirical film will follow the titular character as she is expelled from Barbie Land for not being perfect enough, and sets off on an adventure in the real world.

Will Ferrell, who plays a Mattel CEO in the film, has already called the project “the ultimate example of high art and low art” and “an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society”.