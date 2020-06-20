Mamma Mia co-creator teases ANOTHER sequel

It looks like a third movie is definitely on the cards!

Mamma Mia co-creator Judy Craymer has teased fans about a third instalment of the hit film franchise.

The 62-year-old, who created the original stage musical with ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, produced the original film adaptation – and it’s sequel Here We Go Again.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Judy said: “I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it.”

“I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with COVID fog.”

Judy also revealed that new songs recently recorded for ABBA’s virtual reality stage show could feature in Mamma Mia 3.

The news comes almost two years after Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hit cinemas.

Ten years after the first film was released – the cast returned for a sequel, which followed the backstory of Meryl Streep’s character Donna, featuring a younger version of her – played by Lily James.

