Major US newspaper files a lawsuit against It Ends with us star and director Justin Baldoni

The legal saga surrounding It Ends with Us shows no signs of slowing down.

Tensions have flared between actor-director Justin Baldoni and co-star Blake Lively amid ongoing disputes connected to the 2024 drama.

Most recently, The New York Times filed a lawsuit against Baldoni seeking reimbursement for legal fees incurred in a previously filed suit that was dismissed.

On Tuesday, the newspaper submitted legal documents to New York’s Supreme Court naming Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer Productions, after a federal judge dismissed his defamation claim against the outlet in June.

The New York Times argues it is entitled to recover the costs it incurred defending itself and is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages from Wayfarer Productions.

The 41-year-old originally sued the paper for $400 million, claiming a December 2024 story reporting Blake Lively’s complaints about his conduct during the filming of It Ends with Us harmed his reputation.

That story, titled We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine, was published in late December 2024.

Lawyers for the paper contend that Baldoni’s lawsuit “lacked a substantial basis in fact or law” and emphasised that the article’s reporting, based on the CRD complaint, was protected under New York’s fair report privilege and not plausibly made with actual malice.

Blake, meanwhile, has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment during the production of the film.

She filed a lawsuit in December 2025 claiming harassment, retaliatory behaviour, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, alleging he body-shamed her and orchestrated a smear campaign.

Her suit names the actor/director, his company Wayfarer Studios, the studio’s CEO and financial backers, and PR personnel Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel.

It Ends with Us, based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel, was a box office success, earning $148 million domestically and $350 million globally, but the film has been overshadowed by these allegations throughout 2025.

Baldoni initially sought $250 million in damages from The New York Times and later expanded the claim to $400 million, including in his suit Lively, her spouse Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane.

All parties involved have denied the allegations.