Leonardo DiCaprio joins star-studded cast for new Netflix comedy

The actor will join the likes of Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande in the upcoming film

Leonardo DiCaprio has joined a star-studded cast for a new Netflix comedy.

The actor will star in the upcoming film Don’t Look Up, which tells the story of two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth.

Leonardo will work alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood for the flick, including Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Matthew Perry, Rob Morgan and Himesh Patel also feature in the Netflix film.

Popstar Ariana Grande and rapper Kid Cudi will also hit the screens, with the film expected to begin filming later this year.

Director Adam McKay tweeted a collage of the A-listers cast in the movie, writing: “Cast for our new movie ‘Don’t Look Up!’ is announced. Can’t wait to work with all of these talented actors.”