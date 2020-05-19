Legally Blonde 3 is CONFIRMED by Reese Witherspoon

Right now we are spending all of our time watching TV, streaming shows and catching up on our favourite movies – so what a perfect time to announce this special reboot.

Reese Witherspoon has confirmed that Legally Blonde 3 is on the way.

The actress, who starred as Elle Woods in the international hit back in 2001, and she will now be reprising her role.

The third flick will be produced through her company Hello Sunshine. There is no storyline just yet but after being in the works for two years, the new movie will be written by comedic actress Mindy Kaling and comedy writer Dan Goor.

Confirming the news on social media, Reese said she can’t wait for audiences to see the third installment.

Some things are just meant to be!😜I’m SOOO excited to have @mindykaling and @djgoor writing Legally Blonde 3! 💖💫This is #ElleWoodsApproved!💯 pic.twitter.com/Nlz2yMbpcV — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 19, 2020

