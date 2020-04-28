Julie Andrews fuels rumours about a third Princess Diaries movie

Fans of the franchise have been dying for another sequel

Julie Andrews has revealed that she’d love to film a third Princess Diaries movie, sixteen years after the last film was released.

Speaking on The Talk, the 84-year-old discussed the possibility of making a third film alongside Anne Hathaway.

“It’s long been talked about but nothing sort of been on my desk or anything like that,” she admitted.

“I think I would [do it], I’m getting awfully old and crotchety.”

The actress played Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the ruler of Genovia, in both films – while Anne Hathaway played her granddaughter, Princess Mia Thermopolis.

The first film was a surprise hitmaker, as it earned $165.3 million worldwide from just a $26 million budget.

The Oscar-winning actresses reunited once again in 2004 for the sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

“I’m not sure if it’s the right timing, but I think to work with Annie would be lovely again,” Julie added.

“And yeah, sure I would be up for it. I think we should wait if the script comes in just waiting for that.”

