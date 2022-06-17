Jennifer Lopez reveals her mother used to ‘beat the s**t’ out of her in new documentary

Jennifer Lopez has revealed her mother used to “beat the s**t” out of her before she moved out of her family home at 18.

The 52-year-old has candidly unpacked her complicated relationship with her mother Guadalupe Rodriguez, 76, who often clashed with her and her sisters Leslie and Lynda.

Speaking in her new Netflix documentary ‘Halftime’, J.Lo said, “She did what she had to do to survive, and it made her strong, but it also made her tough. She beat the s*** out of us.”

“I was surrounded by a lot of strong women.”

“My mum is a super complicated woman and she carries a lot of baggage, she wanted us to be independent and never have to rely on a man,” the singer explained.

The actress recalled getting into a bad fight with her mother about her education one night, and said, “I just left.”

Guadalupe confirmed herself and her daughter “butted heads a lot,” and admitted she was “far from the perfect mother,” but maintained that she always had her “best interest at heart.”

“I always had the highest expectations of them. It wasn’t to be critical. It was only to show you that you could do better,” the 76-year-old explained.

The Netflix original documentary film follows J.Lo’s career, with particular focus on her performance at the Superbowl LIV halftime show, and her 2019 film Hustlers.

The film premiered on Netflix on June 14.