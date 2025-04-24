Is Sinners star Jack O’Connell Irish? How his heritage inspired his character

Earlier this week, the latest horror movie everyone is talking about – Sinners hit screens.

The story centres around two brothers (both played by Michael B. Jordan) who return to their hometown to start afresh, only to discover that vampires are lurking around.

That’s where Jack O’Connell’s character comes in, in the form of Remmick, an Irish vampire who has made this town his hunting ground.

*This article contains spoilers*

Speaking to GQ Magazine, Jack confessed that the Irishness of his character immediately appealed to him.

“What is Rocky Road to Dublin doing in this story? Will I really be singing it? Do you like Irish traditional music?’ I’ll talk to anyone all day about Luke Kelly and the Dubliners,” Jack confessed when asked what appealed to him about the story.

Jack, best known for his role as Cook in the UK series Skins, has his own Irish origin story, as his father is from Ballyheigue in County Kerry.

When asked what he thought of his character’s Irish background, Jack said: “I think it’s beautifully handled. Obviously, by virtue of me dad [who was from Ballyheigue in County Kerry], the Irish story is something that is, and always has been, interesting to me.”

“My understanding [is that Ireland’s] biggest export is people. Just to understand the influence that had on the American south at this particular time, and how that found its way into the music there, was something I know that Ryan’s savvy to, and I think part of the reason for Remmick being from Ireland.”

The actor confessed he channelled Kerry when practising his character’s Irish accent: “And when it came down to his Irishness, I just wanted that to base that from the region my family are from—sort of Kerry, sort of Munster.”

About halfway through the film, Jack even breaks into his rendition of Rocky Road to Dublin accompanied by a bit of Irish dancing.

But Irish dancing was nothing new to the actor as he confessed to GQ that he “did it loads as a kid.”

“I think last time I would’ve done that is probably five or six years ago, down O’Dwyer’s Bar in Derby. Couldn’t even tell you if it was a weekend or not. But obviously, I did it loads as a kid.”

“And I suppose I did want to try and dust it off a little bit, and see where it’s at, aside from this job. Booking Sinners gave me all the excuse I needed. I consulted a dance coach from around here, Angie… We just hooked up, hired a space, and out came the jig again.”