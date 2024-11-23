Is ‘Glicked’ the new ‘Barbenheimer’? The double bill of Gladiator and Wicked has been named Glicked.

In July 2023, Barbie and Oppenheimer’s counterprogramming, aka Barbebheimer, struck a cultural chord and was supported by revenues.

It went beyond its internet origins, unlike many things that start as memes.

Ultimately, the two films enhanced and supported one other at the box office rather than being an either-or choice.

Since then, viewers, marketers, and meme creators have attempted to reenact that moment.

This has been attempted by looking for strange mashups on the movie release schedule and throwing candidates into the social media vacuum.

Move over Barbenhemier, a new movie mash-up is taking over. Which one are you going to see next week? #GLICKED pic.twitter.com/kbzAfVRPTm — Fiverr (@fiverr) November 15, 2024

The Broadway musical adaptation of Wicked, which opens Friday against the heart-pounding sword-and-sandals epic Gladiator II, may be the closest to date.

Even before the name game started, two major studio films (Universal and Paramount) with one-name titles, opposing tones and aesthetics, and huge blockbuster intensity were halfway there.

‘Wickiator,’ ‘Wadiator,’ ‘Gladwick,’ and even the eyebrow-raising ‘Gladicked’, were names that were thrown around.

“‘Glicked’ rolls off the tongue a little bit more,” actor Fred Hechinger said at the New York screening of “Gladiator II” this week.

“I think we should all band around ‘Glicked.’ It gets too confusing if you have four or five different names for it.”

Lead actresses Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo discussed the names with Entertainment Tonight.

The interviewer asked: “Glicked, Glicked? Do we agree with this?”

The pair responded enthusiastically: “Yes, we agree, we are ok with that, its Glicked day.”

Ariana joked: “Better than what I was hearing, someone said Gladicked, and I said, now what the hell is that?”

“Where did that come from? who put the d**k in it? I don’t understand.”

Paul Mescal had previously expressed his hope that Gladiator II and Wicked’s same-day release would be the new ‘Barbenheimer’.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 28-year-old said, “Wickdiator doesn’t really roll off the tongue, does it? I think my preference would probably be Glicked.”

“If it has a similar effect to what it did for Barbie and Oppenheimer, it would be amazing cause I think the films couldn’t be more polar opposites, and it worked in that context previously.”

Paul continued, “So, fingers crossed, people come out and see both films on opening weekend.”