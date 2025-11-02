Irish actress confirmed alongside White Lotus star to play opposite Beatles stars in upcoming biopic

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has been confirmed alongside White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood, How to Have Sex star Mia McKenna-Bruce and Anna Sawai of Shõgun to play opposite Beatles stars in the upcoming biopic.

Deadline, who first reported the casting choices, has now reported that Sony has closed deals with the four actresses.

They join the cast of Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Harris Dickinson as John Lennon.

The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, directed by Sam Mendes. Harris Dickinson (John Lennon)

Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney)

Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr)

Joseph Quinn (George Harrison) In theatres April 2028. #TheBeatlesFourFilmCinematicEvent pic.twitter.com/mREL0nPcfC — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 1, 2025

“Maureen, Linda, Yoko, and Pattie are four fascinating and unique figures in their own right,” said director Sam Mendes.

“And I’m thrilled that we’ve managed to persuade four of the most talented women working in film today to join this amazing adventure.”

Mia McKenna-Bruce will play Ringo Starr’s first wife Maureen Starkey, Anna Sawai will play John Lennon’s second wife Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood will play George Harrison’s first wife, Pattie Boyd and Saoirse Ronan will play Linda McCartney, Paul McCartney’s first wife.

It was revealed at Sony’s CinemaCon in April that fellow Irish stars Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan had joined up with Joseph Quinn, who will play George Harrison, and Harris Dickinson, who will play John Lennon, which is scheduled for release in April 2028.

Speaking at Sony’s CinemaCon, Sam Mendes said of the upcoming film: “The Beatles changed my understanding of music,’ describing the series as the ‘first bingeeable theatrical experience.’”

The Beatles and Apple Corp. Ltd. have granted the rights to their discography and personal stories for the big screen for the first time, and the four films will be told from the perspectives of each band member.

Sam said: “I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies.”