Huge Hollywood actor RULES OUT retirement as he celebrates his sixty-fifth birthday

Huge Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas has ruled out retirement as he celebrated his sixty-fifth birthday.

Speaking with the Spanish daily El País, the actor revealed he has no plans to retire, despite reaching 65.

Known for roles in films such as The Mask of Zorro, Desperado and Philadelphia, Antonio said: “When I was 20, I thought that 65-year-olds walked with a cane.”

“Back then, at 65 you retired. Not anymore – now it’s later. Maybe I’m doing things I shouldn’t be doing,” the actor, who suffered a heart attack in 2017 confessed.

“But the doctors don’t say anything to me. They say I’m fine, that I should do whatever I want.”

“I think I’d be one of those people who die if they stop. And I work at what I love; it’s been the luck of my life.”

Acting since the 1980s, Antonio said he is still very busy managing the theatre he established in his hometown of Malaga, in southern Spain, in 2019.

He travelled to Spain’s Canary Islands to work on a thriller after spending a portion of the summer in Boston filming Tony, a biography about the renowned chef Anthony Bourdain.

Before landing parts in Philadelphia, Interview with the Vampire, Assassins, and Evita, the actor made his American cinema debut in the musical drama The Mambo Kings.