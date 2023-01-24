How to watch Paul Mescal in Aftersun – which has landed him his first Oscar nomination

It was a big day for Ireland in the world of entertainment as the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards were announced this afternoon.

A host of Irish stars were nominated for the 2023 Oscars, which will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 13.

Among the list of nominees was Paul Mescal, who received his first Oscar nomination for his role in the critically-acclaimed film Aftersun.

The Kildare native is up for Best Actor in a Leading Role, going up against fellow Irish actor and The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell, Elvis star Austin Butler, The Whale’s Brendan Fraser, and Living star Bill Nighy.

Aftersun follows Calum (Mescal) and his daughter Sophie (Frankie Corio) during a holiday in Turkey.

Celia Rowlson-Hall also portrays an adult Sophie, who looks back at the holiday 20 years on.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Twenty years after their last holiday at a fading vacation resort, Sophie reflects on the rare time spent with her loving and idealistic father Calum.”

“At 11-years-old, as the world of adolescence creeps into Sophie’s view, Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood.”

“Sophie’s recollections become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.”

Aftersun is still being shown in cinemas across Ireland, but is also available to rent/buy on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Google Play.

Check out the full list of Oscar nominees here.