House of Guinness star James Norton rules himself out of the running for James Bond: ‘I think I am too old’

James Norton attends the Special Screening of Netflix's 'House of Guinness', at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin on September 18th, 2025. (Photo by Andres Poveda/StillMoving.Net for Netflix)
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Popular British star James Norton has ruled himself out of the running for James Bond.

The next James Bond actor has already been the subject of intense worldwide speculation.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Josh O’Connor, Tom Hardy, and Theo James are among the names that have already been put into the hat.

Daniel Craig / James Bond | Columbia Pictures

The Happy Valley star James Norton has been among the names in the hat; however, he believes casting directors will “go younger.”

Speaking to The Mirror, James addressed the speculation, saying: “I think I am too old. I turned 40 this summer.”

“There is no conversation going on. It is as if someone has a bet on in Wolverhampton and it is nonsense and I have paparazzi outside my door. It is all speculation.”

When asked whether or not he’d take the opportunity, he confessed: “It is a difficult decision as it will change your life. I can walk down to the pub. I like my life right now.”

As rumours continue circulating about who will replace Daniel Craig, Variety previously reported that Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi, Spider-Man’s Tom Holland and Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson are the three frontrunners.

Harris recently added fuel to the fire during an interview with The Sunday Times, where he teased that he knew who would be playing the secret agent.

Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland and Harris Dickinson

“Well, that won’t start for a bit, will it? And I like a martini. But who knows?” the Babygirl actor teased.

When asked if he had any ideas who could be playing the iconic role, he joked: “I can’t say, obviously,” before jokingly adding: “It’s Michael Caine.”

According to previous reports, Michael Caine was once a serious contender for the Bond role following Sean Connery’s exit, but he declined because he believed he was too “ordinary” and was afraid of being typecast after playing Harry Palmer, another well-known British spy.

