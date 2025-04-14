Hollywood actress confesses she’s ‘serious about giving up acting’

Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett has confessed she’s “serious about giving up acting” as there are “lots of things I want to do” with her life,

The 55-year-old told the Radio Times that she is still not quite at ease with being a celebrity, even as she gets ready to star in her debut radio drama, BBC Radio 4’s The Fever.

She confessed: “My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting. (There are) a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

Speaking about her experience of being a celebrity she added: “When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see soundbites of things you’ve said, pulled out and italicised, they sound really loud. I’m not that person.”

“I make more sense in motion – it’s been a long time to remotely get comfortable with the idea of being photographed,” the actress confessed.

“I’ve always felt like I’m on the periphery of things, so I’m always surprised when I belong anywhere. I go with curiosity into whatever environment that I’m in, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed.”

“I’ve spent a lifetime getting comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable.”

After becoming well-known for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in the 1998 film Elizabeth, Cate Blanchett went on to play Galadriel in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and in Ocean’s 8.

She has also appeared in many other theatre shows.

From 2008 to 2013, she and her husband Andrew Upton co-directed the Sydney Theatre Company, a position they held until 2015.