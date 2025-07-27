Hollywood actor Mel Gibson to return to Ireland in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Braveheart

Hollywood actor Mel Gibson is set to return to Ireland in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Braveheart.

In support of the Irish Equity Benevolent Fund, the American celebrity will remain in Trim and sign posters throughout the King John’s Summer Prom Festival.

The festival will be held in the medieval town from August 8–10.

According to Eric Lawlor, the event organiser, Mel will stay in an undisclosed private venue with close family members.

Since his late brother Sean Lawlor portrayed Malcolm Wallace in the popular film, Eric himself has a particular bond with it.

A star of Jim Sheridan’s ‘In the Name of the Father’ and James Cameron’s Titanic, Sean died of cancer in 2009.

Speaking about the visit, Eric said: “This news is just fantastic.”

“Dave O’Hara who also starred in Braveheart was a personal friend of my brother Sean and so he got in touch with Mel and persuaded him to come to Ireland,” he continued.

“He said Mel, ‘you gotta do this for the 30th anniversary of Braveheart’ – and so he is coming for the weekend.”

“The timing was perfect as he will leave Trim and travel on to Rome, where he is making his latest film,” Eric continued.

Mel will meet up with many of the other Braveheart cast members who will also be in town for the event during the visit.

The actor received one Academy Award for best director, and the worldwide hit received five for best picture, makeup, cinematography, and sound editing. It was nominated for ten Academy Awards.

Eric cautioned that there is not enough time for visitors to see Mel, who is scheduled to sign 200 posters on Saturday, August 9th, at the Trim Castle Hotel in support of the Irish Equity Benevolent Fund.