Here’s our first look at Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey on the set of Disenchanted

The first photos of Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey on the set of the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, have finally been released.

The stars will reprise their roles as Giselle and Robert in the upcoming Disney film, and the story will follow Giselle as she “upsets the balance of Andalasia and the real world,” according to the film’s synopsis.

The actors were photographed in Buckinghamshire, a village just north of London, that was transformed into a town fit for the popular fairytale.

🚨 First look at Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey on set of ‘DISENCHANTED’ pic.twitter.com/O1F4kE2I4H — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) March 29, 2022

WOW! Nuevas imágenes de Amy Adams y Patrick Dempsey grabando la secuela de Disney Encantada: Disenchanted. 😱 pic.twitter.com/vjUV0ZiEq2 — Amy Adams SPAIN (@AmyAdamsSP) March 29, 2022

In the photos obtained by E! News, Amy, 47, was seen pushing a pram in a large gold fairytale dress and patterned hood, which may be a hint of Giselle’s possible child.

Meanwhile, Patrick, 56, was seen wearing a tunic, knee-high boots and a white shirt.

Disenchanted also filmed in Wicklow and Dublin this past summer, with the majority of the film shot in the Wicklow location of Enniskerry.

The town was transformed into a magical village for the duration of filming, and became a popular tourist spot.

Filming wrapped in the magical town in July, and the cast then moved to the RDS in Dublin to film some green screen scenes.

Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph and Patrick Dempsey will star in the movie, and were spotted visiting tourist attractions across Ireland for the duration of filming.

In early August, they were spotted visiting The Book of Kells in Trinity College.

The tourist attraction welcomed them, taking to Instagram to write: “What a star studded week it has been welcoming the wonderful Disenchanted cast to the Book of Kells and Old Library.”

The sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted wrapped filming in Ireland in August, as director Adam Shankman announced in an Instagram post.

He captioned: “Myself and Giselle…errrr…[email protected] would just like to say: And that’s a wrap. #Disenchanted Coming to you in #2022.”

Amy teased what fans can expect from the upcoming film in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in September.

Amy said: “There’s a lot more singing. And there’s a lot more dancing, which was humbling.”

“The last time I really danced as much as I’m required to dance in this, I was, like, in my 20s. And now, I’m not in my 20s. And it feels different in your 40s, you realize.”

“In my heart, I look like I’m in my 20s when I’m dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, ‘Whoa, that’s not the same.'”

Disenchanted is set for release later this year.

Last night #AmyAdams was a guest to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to talk about Disenchanted and Dear Evan Hansen.

▶️ https://t.co/roO8jyEtiG pic.twitter.com/ukef3wopYl — Amy Adams Fan (@amyadamsorg) September 17, 2021