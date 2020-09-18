Harry Styles lands ANOTHER movie role as he stars alongside Lily James in LGBT film

The singer was recently cast in a star-studded Oscar Wilde movie

Harry Styles lands ANOTHER movie role as he stars alongside Lily James...

Harry Styles has landed yet another movie role, as he prepares to star alongside Lily James.

The One Direction star was recently cast in a star-studded Oscar Wilde film entitled Don’t Worry, Darling – his first major acting role since making his debut in Dunkirk back in 2017.

The singer will now also be joining Lily James in an LGBTQ+ film based on the book My Policeman by Bethan Roberts, according to Deadline.

Lily will star as the lead actress, a teacher – while Harry will play the policeman in the upcoming film.

The plot revolves around Lily’s character meeting a policeman, who she falls in love with and marries.

However, Harry’s character falls in love with a male museum curator – set in 1950s Britain when being gay was illegal.

The news comes after Harry was cast in Don’t Worry, Darling – which includes Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Dakota Johnson.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles will play wife and husband in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ pic.twitter.com/CnFkiu8wf4 — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) September 11, 2020

