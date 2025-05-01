Harry Potter actors sign letter in solidarity with members of trans community impacted by UK Supreme court ruling

Harry Potter actors have signed a sign letter in solidarity with trans members of LGBT+ community impacted by the recent UK Supreme court ruling.

Last week, the UK’s Supreme Court ruled that the definition of a woman is based on biological sex, meaning transgender women are not considered women in the eyes of the law.

The creator of Harry Potter, JK Rowling celebrated the ruling, and has been outspoken on her opinion of trans men and women.

Stars who have signed the open letter to the film and television industry groups urging them to support the trans community include Oscar-winning Eddie Redmayne, who starred in the Fantastic Beasts films, and Katie Leung, who portrayed Cho Chang in the Harry Potter film series.

The letter was also signed by Breeders star Daisy Haggard, who voiced the Ministry of Magic lift in the Harry Potter movies, and Ghosts actress Charlotte Ritchie, who starred as a student in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Imelda Staunton’s daughter, Bridgerton actor Bessie Carter, who portrayed Dolores Umbridge in the well-known witchcraft and wizardry movies, was another signatory.

The signatories of the letter, which was signed by Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel and Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies, stated they wanted to “add our voices to the 2000+ signatories of the Open Letter from UK Writers to the Trans Community published last week.”

Actor Joe Alwyn from The Brutalist, Harris Dickinson from Babygirl, Bella Ramsey from The Last of Us, James Norton from Happy Valley, and Nicola Coughlan from Bridgerton, who previously expressed her “disgusted” feelings about the decision, are among the signatories to the letter.

The letter said: “We believe the ruling undermines the lived reality and threatens the safety of trans, non-binary, and intersex people living in the UK.”

The letter urged outlets like the BBC and Bafta to join them in “condemning” the Supreme Court’s decision by “using their public platforms to make meaningful commitments to protecting trans, non-binary, and intersex members, talent and staff from discrimination within their respective organisations.”

It said: “Film and television are powerful tools for empathy and education, and we believe passionately in the ability of the screen to change hearts and minds. This is our opportunity to be on the right side of history.”

While LGBT+ charity Stonewall called the Supreme Court’s ruling “incredibly worrying for the trans community,” women’s rights advocates celebrated it as a success.

Judges stated that the ruling of the law does not damage the “potentially vulnerable group” and that trans people are still protected from discrimination under equalities legislation.