Gino D’Acampo lands cameo role in upcoming Disney-Pixar film

The movie will premiere on Disney+ later this month

Gino D’Acampo has landed a cameo role in an upcoming Disney-Pixar film.

The chef, who won I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here in 2009, will play Eugenio The Priest in ‘Luca’ – which is set for release on Disney+ later this month.

Sharing the news via Instagram, the 44-year-old wrote: “Ciao guys, I am super excited to announce my cameo role in the new Disney-Pixar film Luca. Meet Eugenio The Priest!”

According to the movie’s synopsis, Luca “is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides”.

“Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.”

