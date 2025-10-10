George Clooney confirms another Ocean’s 11 sequel with original stars reuniting

George Clooney has confirmed an Ocean’s 14 is officially in the works.

The Hollywood actor has also revealed that many of the stars from Ocean’s 11 will return for the much-anticipated sequel.

Speaking to E! News on the red carpet at the 2025 Albie Awards, he said: “We just got the budget approved at Warner Bros.”

“It’s just scheduling, so it’s just setting a start date for us. Probably start in about nine or 10 months, shooting.”

When asked who would be returning, the actor responded: “Yeah, Brad (Pitt), Matt (Damon) and Don (Cheadle) and Julia (Roberts).

“I had dinner last night with Julia. They’re all still really dear friends, and so, the chance to work together would be fun.”

The original Ocean’s 11 film, directed by Steven Soderbergh, was released in 2001, and was followed by 2004’s Ocean’s 12 and 2007’s Ocean’s 13.

A spinoff movie, titled Ocean’s 8, was released in 2018 and starred Sandra Bullock as the sister of George Clooney’s character Danny Ocean.

The star-studded cast included Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling and Anne Hathaway.

Back in 2023, George told Uproxx that “we have a really good script for another ‘Ocean’s’ now, so we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script.”