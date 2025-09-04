Gaza film receives 24-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

A gut-wrenching new documentary premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

The Voice of Hind Rajab received a thunderous 23-minute standing ovation, making it a clear frontrunner for the prestigious Golden Lion award, to be announced on Saturday, September 6.

Audience members chanted, “Free, free Palestine,” as the ovation continued.

The film features a five-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, trapped in a car under Israeli fire.

Focusing on telephone operators from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, audio recordings capture Hind’s desperate call for help while trapped in a car where her aunt, uncle and three cousins had already been killed.

In the tapes, Rajab can be heard sobbing and pleading, “Please come to me, please come. I’m scared”, as gunfire rang in the background.

After a three-hour wait, the Israeli military allowed rescuers to dispatch an ambulance to the car which Hind was calling.

Contact with her was cut off just after the ambulance arrived. Days later, her body was found alongside her relatives.

The remains of two ambulance workers who had tried to rescue her were also recovered from their destroyed vehicle.

Speaking at the festival, Kaouther Ben Hania reflected on the impact of Hind’s words: “When I first heard the voice of Hind Rajab, there was something beyond her words. It was the voice of Gaza itself calling for help – and no one could reach her.”

Ahead of the screening, she told reporters that the media’s framing of deaths in Gaza as “collateral damage” was deeply troubling.

“And I think this is so dehumanising, and that’s why cinema, art and every kind of expression is essential to give those people a voice and face,” Ben Hania said.

The film has also drawn support from major Hollywood figures.

Executive producers include Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara and Brad Pitt, with Phoenix and Mara attending the Venice premiere to show their support.

The backdrop of the story is the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The Israeli Military invaded the enclave when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

Since then, more than 63,000 people in Gaza have died, according to Palestinian Health authorities.

The Israeli military has not announced a formal investigation into the death of Hind Rajab.