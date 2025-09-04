Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Fans left divided by first trailer for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights adaptation

Margot Robbie | Wuthering Heights
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

Fans have been left divided by the first trailer for Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of the Emily Brontë novel, Wuthering Heights.

Emerald is best known for her Academy Award-winning film Promising Young Woman and, more recently, the salacious Saltburn, which stars Jacob Elordi and our very own Barry Keoghan.

The newest adaptation stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine and Heathcliff, with the supporting cast including Hong Chau, Martin Clunes, and Adolescence breakout star Owen Cooper.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

On Wednesday, the poster and first official trailer for the film were released, with an accompanying soundtrack from Charli XCX.

The novel tells the story of Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw’s obsessive love, set on the isolated Yorkshire moors and structured through a narrative told by Nelly Dean to Mr. Lockwood.

Earlier this year, Jacob spoke about the film in an interview with Deadline, saying: “The performances from everyone – it’s breathtaking.”

“It’s an incredible romance. It’s a true epic. It’s visually beautiful. The script is beautiful. The costumes are incredible.”

Many novel fans have already criticised the decision to cast the Euphoria star, pointing out that Heathcliff is characterised as having dark skin.

However, earlier this year, Karmel Cochrane, the casting director, defended the choice.

“There was one Instagram comment that said the casting director should be shot,” she said.

“But just wait till you see it, and then you can decide whether you want to shoot me or not. But you really don’t need to be accurate. It’s just a book. That is not based on real life. It’s all art.”

Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff

However, fans have already made up their minds based on the trailer, which was released on Wednesday night, with viewers accusing Emerald of straying too far from the original story.

See what they had to say online below:

However, others were intrigued by the new take, saying that it looks “entertaining,”:

Ad
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL