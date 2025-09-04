Fans left divided by first trailer for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights adaptation

Fans have been left divided by the first trailer for Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of the Emily Brontë novel, Wuthering Heights.

Emerald is best known for her Academy Award-winning film Promising Young Woman and, more recently, the salacious Saltburn, which stars Jacob Elordi and our very own Barry Keoghan.

The newest adaptation stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine and Heathcliff, with the supporting cast including Hong Chau, Martin Clunes, and Adolescence breakout star Owen Cooper.

On Wednesday, the poster and first official trailer for the film were released, with an accompanying soundtrack from Charli XCX.

The novel tells the story of Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw’s obsessive love, set on the isolated Yorkshire moors and structured through a narrative told by Nelly Dean to Mr. Lockwood.

Earlier this year, Jacob spoke about the film in an interview with Deadline, saying: “The performances from everyone – it’s breathtaking.”

“It’s an incredible romance. It’s a true epic. It’s visually beautiful. The script is beautiful. The costumes are incredible.”

Many novel fans have already criticised the decision to cast the Euphoria star, pointing out that Heathcliff is characterised as having dark skin.

However, earlier this year, Karmel Cochrane, the casting director, defended the choice.

“There was one Instagram comment that said the casting director should be shot,” she said.

“But just wait till you see it, and then you can decide whether you want to shoot me or not. But you really don’t need to be accurate. It’s just a book. That is not based on real life. It’s all art.”

However, fans have already made up their minds based on the trailer, which was released on Wednesday night, with viewers accusing Emerald of straying too far from the original story.

See what they had to say online below:

not to be that one friend who is too woke but bleaching the class and racial otherness out of wuthering heights to sell a horny whitewashed romance genuinely pisses me off https://t.co/sh9cvwm4vv — daphne (@defneorsomethin) September 3, 2025

visually pretty but entirely hollow & wrong. this has nothing to do with wuthering heights, looks more like a bodice ripper / bridgerton adaptation. idk what fennell was thinking with this project, it’s truly horrendous & insulting to the source material. just ew https://t.co/gIfPgNQus5 — m. (@poetcinematic) September 3, 2025

i wish i did not live to see the day wuthering heights, a beautiful gothic novel about the cycle of generational trauma with themes of race, class, religion, mental illness, abuse, etc., was adapted into a white washed dark romance booktok bodice ripper with a hyperpop soundtrack — aurora 🎠 (@lynchianbush) September 3, 2025

However, others were intrigued by the new take, saying that it looks “entertaining,”:

I am actually kinda rooting for the new Wuthering Heights film. Does it look good? No! But it does look silly and horny, and I think it might be fun as bit of 50 Shades-esque pulp entertainment. If it’s entertaining, unabashedly sexy, and at least mediocre, I’ll call it a W — Bussy Keaton (@BussyKeaton) September 4, 2025

Wuthering Heights looks like some stupid fun shit so I’m excited pic.twitter.com/iTcnUvrJYX — jay (@itznotjay) September 3, 2025

as someone who doesn’t particularly like Wuthering Heights but greatly enjoys Wuthering Heights Discourse i want to say Thank You Emerald Fennell. — frog (@monofrogue) September 4, 2025

WUTHERING HEIGHTS looks stunning, I’ll give it that. I’m definitely intrigued. But my criticisms with Emerald Fennell movies have never been about her visuals, so I think it’s reasonable to still be skeptical — matt minton 🏳️‍🌈🎬 (@6MattMinton14) September 4, 2025