Fans convinced Taylor Swift will take on THIS iconic film role

Fans are convinced Taylor Swift will take on Whitney Houston’s iconic film role in a remake of The Bodyguard.

In the original version of the romantic thriller, Kevin Costner played Frank Farmer, a former Secret Service agent who now works as a professional bodyguard and is recruited to defend actress and singer Rachel Marron (Whitney Houston) from an unidentified stalker.

Now, is has been reported by the Hollywood Reporter that a remake of the film is in development by the director of Taylor Swift’s 2023 documentary, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Sam Wrench.

Speaking about the film, model Tyra Banks confessed she would love for Taylor Swift and Idris Elba to play the main characters.

Appearing on Today with Jenna&Friends, Tyra said: “‘I’m so beyond excited. That movie is everything”

When asked about who she believes like to see casted, the model confessed: “I think Taylor Swift, ’cause business and commerce, art — she would freakin’ sell like crazy.'”

“But, okay, I’m just gonna be real, I’m a Black girl, it was Whitney Houston as a Black girl, Kevin Costner as a White man. What if we flipped it and it was Taylor Swift and Idris Elba? Hot!” she added.

Amid the latest rumors, DailyMail.com compiled a few clues that suggested the hitmaker might star in the iconic role.

They detailed how Taylor has previously expressed her love and admiration for Whitney in 2012, telling E News: “‘I was a huge fan of Whitney, and I was also a fan of her spirit. She was always smiling and I just always felt like she was relatable.”

There are also many similarities between the two singers, as both Taylor and Whitney have achieved extraordinary success, making them two of the most important female musicians in music history.

Jonathan Abrams, who wrote Juror #2, Clint Eastwood’s feature from last year, is writing the script.

Matthew Lopez wrote a previous screenplay for the long-planned remake, which has been in various stages of development since 2011.