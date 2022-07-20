Everything we know about the new Shania Twain documentary coming to Netflix

A new documentary about Shania Twain is dropping on Netflix this month.

The film will document the singer’s incredible rise to success, and how she cemented her legendary country music career.

Viewers will get to see how Shania went from growing up in Timmins, Ontario, to signing her first record deal in Nashville in the 1990s.

The documentary will feature studio session footage from throughout her career, and will also chronicle the ups and downs of her personal life.

One major aspect of her life that the film will cover is when she contracted Lyme disease in 2003, which kicked off the start of her vocal cord struggles.

“It was similarly intense to losing my parents,” she says in the trailer. “I thought I’d lost my voice forever, I thought that was it.”

A host of celebrities will appear in documentary too, including Lionel Richie, Avril Lavigne, Kelsea Ballerini, Diplo, Orville Peck and Taylor Swift – who discuss the singer’s legacy.

The documentary will premiere on Netflix on July 26, and the same day, Shania will digitally release a compilation album called ‘Not Just a Girl (The Highlights)’.