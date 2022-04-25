Everything we know about the highly anticipated Downton Abbey sequel film

The highly anticipated Downton Abbey sequel film will hit cinemas across Ireland later this week.

Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Imelda Staunton and Maggie Smith will reprise their roles for Downton Abbey: A New Era, with Dominic West, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock and Nathalie Baye also joining the cast.

The first Downtown Abbey film, based on the popular period drama TV series, was released in September 2019 and was an immediate box office hit.

The highly-anticipated sequel will follow the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the South of France, where they will try to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’s newly inherited villa.

The official synopsis reads: “The Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa.”

The film will also see Tom Branson (played by Allen Leech) and Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton) tie the knot.

Downton Abbey: A New Era will hit cinemas across the county on April 29.

And what can fans expect from the film? Raquel Cassidy, who plays Phyllis Baxter, told Metro: “Wow, we’re in for the most amazing, sumptuous Downton ride.”

Check out the trailer below: