Everything we know about Netflix’s highly anticipated film The Thursday Murder Club

On Thursday, the 28th of August, Netflix will drop the star-studded, highly anticipated film The Thursday Murder Club.

An adaptation of Richard Osman’s bestselling novel of the same name, the film is already the top searched film of the week on the streaming services – and has not even been released yet.

Set in a quiet English retirement community, the story follows four unlikely friends who gather weekly to pore over old case files and dabble in amateur sleuthing.

When a real murder takes place close to home, the group’s cozy pastime transforms into a full-blown investigation—one that tests their wits, their bonds, and their ability to outsmart both criminals and the authorities.

Netflix describes the adaptation as “a whodunit with teeth—false ones, of course.”

The central quartet is brought to life by some of Britain’s most acclaimed actors, with Helen Mirren as Elizabeth, a sharp-minded former spy, Pierce Brosnan as Ron, a fiery ex-union leader, Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim, a meticulous retired psychiatrist and Celia Imrie as Joyce, a warm but shrewd ex-nurse whose diary entries add heart and humour.

They’re joined by a stellar supporting cast, including Naomi Ackie, David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Richard E. Grant, and Tom Ellis—making the ensemble one of the most glittering line-ups Netflix has assembled for a feature film in recent years.

Critics who caught advance screenings have praised the film’s charm, witty dialogue, and strong chemistry among the leads.

With three sequels already published in Osman’s book series, there is little doubt that Netflix is eyeing The Thursday Murder Club as the start of an ongoing film franchise.