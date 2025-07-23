Everything we know about Happy Gilmore 2 ahead of the release date

Happy Gilmore 2 will officially be released on Netflix on July 25, 2025.

Netflix first announced that a sequel to the 1996 golf comedy was in the works back in May 2024.

Happy Gilmore, the long-driving hero who won the Tour Championship in 1996, was last seen nearly thirty years ago.

However, in the new film, he emerges from retirement to fund his on and off-screen daughter, Sunny Sandler’s ballet school.

The film will see the return of the original film’s cast, such as Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller.

The cast also features newcomers Benny Safdie and Bad Bunny, along with an astounding array of cameos and guest appearances from the likes of Travis Kelce, Margaret Qualley, and Eminem.

As well as a host of real-life golfers, including Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, and Will Zalatoris.

However, one famous face will be missing: Carl Weathers, who played Chubbs Peterson, Adam Sandler’s mentor in the film, who passed away last year at 76 years old.

The field for Happy Gilmore 2 is stacked. ⛳️ Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris and more. pic.twitter.com/bnHcUzXva4 — Netflix (@netflix) February 5, 2025

Our very own Rory McIlroy even landed a starring role in the blockbuster film.

In a behind-the-scenes video from the set, Rory said being in the film has been a “completely different experience” and that he can’t believe he’s a part of it.

The film will be available for Netflix users to stream on Friday.